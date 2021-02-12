Mr Ado Adamu, the command’s spokesperson, made this known in a statement on Friday in Dutse.

The new Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jigawa State Command, Mr Ahmed Mohammed, has assumed duty.

Adamu said the new sector commander, who took over from Mr Alphonsus Godwin, had served the corps in various capacities.

“The new sector commander, who was transferred from the FRSC sector command in Lafiya, Nasarawa, has since assumed duty,” Adamu said.