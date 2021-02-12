The Nigerian Meteorological Agency ( NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness from Friday to Sunday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja, predicted

sunny and dry conditions to prevail over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Friday.

According to it, the North central region should be in sunny and hazy atmosphere throughout the forecast period.

The agency forecast partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the inland

and coastal cities of the South in the morning hours.

It further forecast prospects for thunderstorm activities over parts of Delta, Bayelsa and Edo state during afternoon and evening period.

” For Saturday, sunny and dry conditions are expected to persist over the northern region throughout the forecast period. Sunny and hazy skies are anticipated over the north central region.

“The inland cities are expected to experience partly cloudy to sunny conditions throughout the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy atmosphere are envisaged over the coastal cities

during the morning hours, however, there are chances of thunderstorms over places like Ogun, Delta, Cross-River, Akwa-Ibom and Lagos state during the afternoon and evening period,” it said.

According to NiMet, dust haze condition is expected over the extreme northern region leaving the remaining parts of the North in sunny and hazy condition throughout the forecast period on Sunday.

The agency predicted North central region should be in sunny and hazy condition throughout the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy to sunny conditions are envisaged over the inland cities throughout the forecast period

while the coastal cities are expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions in the morning.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers during the afternoon and evening period,” it said.(NAN)