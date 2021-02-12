Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau will complete 22 legacy projects valued at N29 billion before leaving office in 2023. The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Dan Manjang said this in Shendam Local Government Area (LGA) of the state while inspecting projects being executed by the state government.

The commissioner said the projects, spread across the 17 LGAs were at “appreciable level of completion’’. “The visit is to showcase what this government has been able to do in the area of health, education, water resources and all the sectors of the economy. “We are trying all we can, and God helping this administration not to leave any uncompleted project.

“The funds for the legacy projects have been secured from the capital market and tied to Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO) in order not to leave debts for incoming administrations,’’ he said. Mr Bitrus Zulfa, the Commissioner for Housing, whose ministry is supervising the projects, said that they were being executed according to specifications. Zulfa said that the ministry had already posted its staff to areas where the projects were situated.

“This is to ensure that the contractors adhere strictly to the standards and I can assure you that the projects meet international standard,’’ said. Dr Ndam Lar, the Commissioner for Health, said that the General Hospital at Shendam, one of the legacy projects had been converted to Plateau State University Teaching Hospital. According to Lar, more structures will be constructed in the hospital. “It was just a model general hospital with 200 beds but with the recent pronouncement that it will be a teaching hospital, more structures are needed.

“This is necessary because there will be different wards, offices and you know the medical students will be there, therefore, there will be massive structures added,’’ she said. The News Agency for Nigeria of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team inspected projects located in southern zone of the state on the first day of the tour.

NAN also reports that the projects were the remodeling of College of Arts Science and Technology (CAST) Kurgwi, and 59kms Dokan Tofa- Ba’ap Kurgwi road with a spur to Bwal.

Others were 84kms Maraban Demshin-Demshin-Kalong with spur to Angwan Rina-Shargan and Yelwan Shendam-Nyak- Plateau boarder with Taraba. Also inspected was General Hospital Mabudi, Langtang water treatment plant, and remodeling of Government Secondary School Shendam among others. (NAN)