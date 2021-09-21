NEDC donates 80,000 books, medical consumables to Gombe state govt

The Northeast Development Commission (NEDC), on Tuesday, donated 80,000 exercise books and medical consumables to the Gombe state Government to complement its efforts in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the full complement of the items included: 80,000 exercise books, hand sanitizers, face masks and infrared thermometers, among others.

Distributing the items to some selected secondary and primary schools in the state, the Deputy Governor, Dr Manasseh Jatau expressed gratitude to the commission for the gesture, while assuring of the state government’s continued efforts at raising the standard of education in the state.

“The administration of Gov. Inuwa Yahaya has given priority to the education sector through the provision of critical infrastructure.

” The state government has also accorded top priority to the training and retraining of teachers in schools across the state”, he said.

Jatau urged teachers to take advantage of the government’s various interventions in the sector by imparting quality knowledge to the students.

Also speaking at the event, the chairman of the All Confederation of Principals of Secondary schools, ANCOPSS , Gombe state chapter, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman, commended the commission for the gesture.

Suleiman, who is also the Principal, Government Science Secondary School, Gombe, assured of the judicious utilization of the items.

He further assured the state government that they would reciprocate the kind gesture by diligently doing what was expected of them. (NAN)

