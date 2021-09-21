CVR: INEC ‘registers’ 3,165,189 fresh voters – See infographics

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed for sustained cooperation and support of Nigerians in the Commission’s determination to conduct credible elections.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye made the appeal in a statement on Monday.

Okoye recalled that when the Commission resumed the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on 28th June 2021, we released a detailed Timetable indicating quarterly schedules for the exercise. The First Quarter ends 21st September 2021. He said since then, the Commission has been giving weekly updates of both the online pre-registration and the physical completion of registration by voters.

He noted that the exercise has reached its 12th week and the cumulative figures for the CVR exercise from inception show that the number of fresh online pre-registrants stands at 3,165,189 while 1,457,766 Nigerians applied for voter transfer, replacement of PVCs and update of their voter information records.

According to him, completed registrations now stands at 1,081,947 voters. Youths between the ages of 18 and 34 still constitute the majority with 771,770 (71.33%) completed registration. In terms of occupation, students form the largest category with 439,608 (40.63%). On gender distribution, 555,872 (51.38%) are male and 526,075 (48.62%) are female.

He added that detailed figures for Week 12 as of 7am today Monday 20th September 2021 have been uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms for public information.

Okoye who stressed that a credible register of voters is the foundation of free, fair and credible elections, appealed to citizens to cooperate and support the commission in its determination to deliver credible elections.

He said,”The Commission appeals to Nigerians for sustained cooperation and support in our determination to conduct free and fair elections of which a credible register of voters is the foundation.

“The Second Quarter of the exercise begins on 4th October 2021 and ends on 20th December 2021. Further details will be announced by the Commission before the commencement of the exercise.”

On the dispay of the Register for claims and objections, Okoye stated that as provided by Section 19 (1) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the Commission is mandated to publish the register of voters for a period of not less than 5 days and not more than 14 days for public scrutiny during which citizen may make claims and objections.

He explained that in compliance with the law, the register of new voters will be displayed in the Local Government offices of the Commission nationwide from 24th – 30th September 2021.

According to him, the aim is to enable citizens assist the Commission by identifying ineligible registrants on the list ahead of the cleaning up of the register before adding the fresh registrants to the current register and the printing of their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for future elections.

He further explained that ineligible registrants include foreigners and Nigerians below the age of 18.

Okoye urged Nigerians to assist the Commission to identify multiple registrants and deceased persons so that they can be removed from the register.

Editor’s note: All infographics here by INEC

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...