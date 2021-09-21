Photo News: ICPC holds capacity building for Reps on corruption,IFFs, financing for development

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt and Other Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, speaking at the opening of a two-day capacity building retreat members of the House of Representatives’ Committee Anti-Corruption, and Board members and Directors of the Commission, at the Watbridge Hotels and Suites, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Tuesday, 21st September, 2021.

Left to Right: The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt and Other Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN; Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee Anti-Corruption, Hon. Shehu Nicholas Garba, and a member of the Committee, Hon. Ibrahim Babangida, during the opening of a two-day capacity building retreat members of the House of Representatives’ Committee Anti-Corruption, and Board members and Directors of the ICPC, at the Watbridge Hotels and Suites, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Tuesday, 21st September, 2021.

