NECO reschedules Common Entrance Examination to enable lagging states to register candidates

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) from April 23 to May 7.

NECO rescheduled the examination to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register more candidates for admission into Federal Unity Colleges.

The postponement is contained in a statement issued in Minna on Wednesday by Mr Azeez Sani, NECO’s Head, Information and Public Relations.

He enjoined candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders to take note of the new date for the examination.

He stated that registration of candidates would continue till the new date of the examination.

Sani advised candidates, parents and guardians to download the new examination timetable from the council’s website on www.neco.gov.ng. (NAN)

