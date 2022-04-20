Olatunji-Bello tasks A-level students on discipline, hardwork, academic excellence

Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo has charged newly admitted A-Level students of the institution to be focused, discipline, hardworking and pursue academic excellence.

Olatunji-Bello gave the urge at the LASU Foundation (JUPEB) Orientation Programme at Badagry campus on Wednesday in Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the school runs an A-level programme, called LASU Foundation (JUPEB) for a year. “I assure you that your admission into the university will be guaranteed on the condition that you meet all necessary requirements.” All students should obey the university’s zero tolerance for indiscipline and behave decently within and outside the campus, while resisting the urge to partake in unwholesome acts that are capable of terminating their studentship untimely.“This administration is determined to give the students a conducive learning atmosphere to bring out the best in them,” Olatunji-Bello said.Prof. Yinus Dauda, Director of LASU Foundation (JUPEB) appreciated the vice chancellor for personally attending the orientation programme for the new students.Dauda said that he believed the vision to make LASU the best university in West Africa was attainable.

“Olatunji-Bello has shown a lot of passion and commitment to the university since she became vice-chancellor. “With her at the helm of affairs, our vision to be the best university in West Africa can be achieved,” he said. NAN reports that Olatunji-Bello and some management members later paid a courtesy visit to the Akran of Badagry, De Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi.In a show of gratitude, she appreciated the traditional ruler for his support towards LASU Foundation Programme in the Badagry. (NAN)

