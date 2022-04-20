Southern Kaduna Christian leaders plan prayer summit for peace

Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA) on Wednesday inaugurated a four-man planning committee for this year’s Southern Kaduna prayer summit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual event makes a return this year after a two-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Inaugurating the committee on Wednesday in Kafanchan, Kaduna state, shortly after the inauguration of the new executives of SKCLA, Chairman of the Association, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, tasked them to put in their best to ensure the success of the summit.

He said this year’s summit is crucial, as prayers would be offered for the restoration and emancipation of the land.

Kure thanked the outgone leadership of the association for the sacrifices they had made during their time, and solicited support of members for the new leadership to succeed.

He called on members to rededicate themselves to the spiritual growth and development of the area and her people.

NAN reports that the committee’s major term of reference is to ensure proper planning of the prayer summit which is billed to hold on May 28, 2022. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

