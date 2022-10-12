National Honour: APC S/Africa hails Odunmbaku, says his impacts legendary

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa Chapter, has congratulated Cardinal James Odunmbaku, the Visioner/President of Christ Ambassador Soul Winners Ministries International, on his conferment of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic, MFR by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Odunmbaku is a chieftain of APC and member of Governor’s Advisory Council, Lagos State.

The Chairman of the Chapter, Mr Bola Babarinde, in a congratulatory message on Wednesday in Lagos, described Odunmbaku as “a man of many parts, who had gone on to become a religious, business and political leader.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Odunmbaku popularly known as ‘Baba Eto’ was one of the recipients of the 2022 National Honour Award of MFR.

Babarinde said: “Congratulations to Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmbaku MFR, the “Baba Eto” of Nigeria.

“As a man of many parts, his spiritual background has always been extolled as the great and amiable virtues in service to God through his position as Visioner/President of Christ Ambassador Soul Winners Ministries.

“He has always been one Man of God whose entire life has been devoted and dedicated to the service of the Divine. He is an instrument of peace and blessings to humanity.”

He described the renowned prophet and evangelist as a Nazarene by birth.

The chairman of the APC diaspora also said that Odunmbaku’s calling was Divine, as he leads one of the biggest and the most populous denomination in Lagos State

He said: “Baba’s social life and chumminess endeared me to him which is his peculiar sense of humour and relatability.

“His readiness to welcome members of the Diaspora and give us fatherly prayers, advice and support are always timely and noteworthy.

“This award would mean so much to the great people of Ojodu LCDA, Lagos State APC, Celestial Church Worldwide and Nigeria to whom “Baba Eto” has become a larger than life Leader and Father Figure.

“The legacies and credible name of this cleric recently paved the way for electoral victory for his biological son, Honourable Segun Odunmbaku who his now Executive Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area and performing excellently in office.”

According to him, Odunmbaku’s flagship Highways Managers Limited has become platform that provides employment opportunities to hundreds of Lagosians, while thousands of Christian faithful seek salvation and intercession from his CCC Christ Ambassador’s Soul Winners Church.

Babarinde commended Odunmbaku’s political exploits through leading of several state wide campaigns and the iconic “Mandate Group”, a political group that had added immeasurable contributions to the fortunes of Lagos State APC.

He said that Odunmbaku’s impacts were legendary and noteworthy as the founder of the Centre for Humanitarian Support, a non-governmental organisation on drug abuse and awarenesses as part of his service to humanity.

Babarinde recounted Odunmbaku’s deep relationship with late MKO Abiola and his rare gift and capabilities.

He said: “Cardinal Odunmbaku was appointed Special Adviser on Grassroots Mobilisation by MKO Abiola in the run-up to his ‘Hope 93’ presidential campaign.

“The Late MKO Abiola appointed Baba Eto because of his famed ability to effectively organise and conduct grassroots mobilisation.

“Cardinal Odunmbaku’s political dexterity was displayed when staying true to democratic principles and respecting party supremacy in the seismic political activity that trumped up Babajide Sanwo-Olu as Governor of Lagos State.

“He risked his political career to usher in new leadership in the Lagos State Government that reflects the desire of party stakeholders by working assiduous for the emergence of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the gubernatorial election.

“It is this integrity and pedigree that has sustained Cardinal’s relationship with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu while the existence of mutual respect and trust from the duo is credible and indelible.”

According to him, the cordial relationship Odunmbaku has with the APC Presidential Flagbearer, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has clearly helped in promoting and projecting him to a place of prominence in Lagos politics.

He said that the relationship between Odunmbaku and Tinubu had been confirmed to have pre-dated the emergence of the latter as Lagos State governor in 1999.

Babarinde said that in the run-up to the election, Odunmbaku was appointed the State Chairman of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Organisation (BATCO) which has metamorphosed into what is today known as the “The Mandate Group.”

According to him, the political group has become the preeminent group in Lagos politics today. (NAN)

