National Award: Eze Ajoku salutes Buhari

By Ikenna Osuoha

Sen. Eze Ajoku, the President, Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN),

has saluted President Muhammadu Buhari for conferring the award of Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) on him.

Ajoku told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday that the award was devoid of political party affiliations and

mundane considerations but based on meritocracy.

He said “let me start by thanking his Excellency, the President of this country because I am not a party man, not in his party.

“Therefore, I could not have been recommended by Governor of my state, it is just God that touched him and the selection committee that put me on the list,” he said.

He said that there were about 5000 applicants who had to go the selections rounds before arriving at the 447 recipients.

“There were 5000 applicants and they had to go through the first round until they arrived at the 447 people total number of people honoured.”

Prof Tunde Adeniran, Former Minister of Education, who congratulated the recipient, described him as a great and valuable asset to the country.

“We are here to celebrate the awesomeness of God because at the time he had as one of his creations , Sen. Eze Ajoku

“People never knew that Nigeria has been so blessed until manifestation of his qualities and you can see what he has done over the years.

“National Honours, yes, there are some people who get it by virtue of the position they occupy accidentally and there are few who earn it, one of them is seated here.”

Mrs Victoria Onu, Secretary General, Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) said that Ajoku is a goal getter and fighter.

“I want to stand here to say that seated here is a fighter , he is a General, he is somebody that pushes you until discover every other hidden talent that you never knew you had.

“I want to say that this honour should have come a long time ago, and that more honour, more honour because he has sowed in many places.

“COSROPIN would not have been where it is today without him.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Oct. 11, conferred National Honours Award on 447 persons,

including Sen. Eze Ajoku at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. (NAN)

