Police present N46.04m cheques to families of deceased officers in Kebbi 

The Nigerian Police Force has presented cheques worth N46.04 million to 21 families of policemen who died in active service in Kebbi state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, presented the cheques on behalf of Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali-Baba to the families in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

Magaji-Kontagora said that the gesture extended by the IGP to the families was claim from the life assurance and group life personnel accident policy to the families of deceased police officers who died in active service of their fatherland.

“It is an assurance to the next of kin of the deceased police officers that the force will always take care of her own.

“That even in death we cherish and respect the supreme sacrifice those officers made to the command in particular and the nation at large before their demise,” he said.

The CP said that the IGP in his commitment to improve the welfare of officers and men of the force had introduced several welfare packages for the police.

According to him, among these are the group assurance policy and the IGP family welfare schemes.

“This is to take care of the welfare of the serving personnel and the families of the deceased officers,” he said.

The commissioner advised the families of the deceased police officers to judiciously utilize the token in ameliorating their financial needs.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Samuel Doro-Jadaka, commended the IGP and the commissioner for their efforts in ensuring the promotion and protection of the welfare of police officers in the country, and in the state in particular.

He assured that the money given to the beneficiaries would be utilised judiciously for the purpose of ameliorating their financial difficulties. (NAN)

