Minister suggests solution to lingering Oyo APC crisis

Mr Sunday Dare, Minister Youth and Sports, has insisted that only an all-inclusive, transparent and fair congress could save All Progressives Congress (APC) state from imminent crisis.

minister, in a statement he personally and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan, urged party members to remain calm.

News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dare was reacting to palpable tension among party faithful after disputed party congress which was boycotted by a sizeable number party leaders.

NAN reports that minister and other party leaders on Saturday kicked against conduct state’s rescheduled congress with a delegates’ list alleged to have been falsified.

He assured that national leadership the party would make the right decision on the matter, saying the different parts Oyo APC forged the unity required by all.

“This later day seeming hijack the party by a few will not stand. The collective majority stands with the party.

“Those that took a different turn want to destabilize the party. They will not go far. What happened on Saturday is a glaring anathema to needed unity in the party.

“Sincere and deliberate steps must be taken to salvage the unity in the party. The general elections in 2023 is fast approaching,” he said.

Dare said tension gripped the party when it was reported that the final list from the ward and local government congresses in the state had been tampered with (doctored).

He recalled that the request for the legitimate list the earlier congresses was not granted to the APC executives in the state.

The minister said that the irregularities in the list was detected and disclosed by Chief Akin Oke, the state chairman, barely 12 hours to the rescheduled state congress. (NAN)

