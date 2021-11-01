Troops foil kidnap of Bishop of Orlu Catholic Diocese

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops conducting Exercise Golden Dawn, Sector 3 have foiled an attempted kidnap and robbery of Most Reverend Augustine Ukwuoma at the Orlu Diocesan Catholic Secretariat, BSC Road, Orlu Imo State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu.

“The troops in response to a distress call at about 2:30am on Sunday 31 October 2021, swiftly moved to the scene forcing the assailants to take to their heels thereby abandoning their mission. The Bishop, his Secretary and Assistant Secretary are safe and unhurt,” he stated.

Brig-Gen Nwachukwu assured that troops will continue to deny freedom of action to members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) and other criminal gangs operating within the sector especially as the elections in Anambra State draws nearer and during the yuletide season.

He advised members of the public to report suspicious movement of criminals as well as hide outs of the outlawed IPOB/ESN to law enforcement agencies as the group is only out to intimidate, steal and kidnap law-abiding citizens for ransom.

