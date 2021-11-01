Troops kill 37 Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists in Sambisa forest area

By Chimezie Godfrey

Several terrorists have been neutralized and their guntrucks destroyed as troops of the Nigerian Army continue to intensify onslaught on terrorists’ enclaves in the North-East zone of the country.

The Director, Army Public Relations Officer, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said the vigilant troops observed the movement of six gun trucks within Sambisa Forest general area, which were subsequently located at a settlement near Yuwe.

According to him, the trucks later moved to a remote location, where they were joined by other terrorist elements, adding that over 50 Boko Haram/ ISWAP fighters were observed to have gathered in what seemed like a convergence for a meeting.

He said that the troops after identifying the terrorists’ hideouts, immediately conducted an interdiction on the location, which resulted the killing of several terrorists.

He said, "Joint troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have continued to intensify their onslaught on terrorists' enclaves in the North East, as in the early hours of Saturday 30 October 2021, the vigilant troops observed the movement of six Gun Trucks within Sambisa Forest general area, which were subsequently located at a settlement near Yuwe.

“The trucks later moved to a remote location, where they were joined by other terrorist elements, in what seemed like a convergence for a meeting. Over 50 Boko Haram/ ISWAP fighters were observed to have gathered at the meeting.

“Having clearly identified the terrorists’ hideout, the Air Component of OPHK immediately dispatched two aircrafts to conduct air interdiction on the location.

“The strikes, which were carried out under cover of darkness, were successful and devastating, as battle damage assessment corroborated by local sources revealed that over 37 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized, while several of them reportedly suffered varying degrees of injury.”

In another development, Brig-Gen Nwachukwu revealed that as the aircrafts retreated to base after the air interdiction, the combat air crew located another set of four Gun Trucks about six Kilometers South West of Bama.

According to him,the air crew immediately relayed the coordinates of the location of the Gun Trucks to troops of the Land Component at Bama, who promptly engaged the location with Artillery fire bombardment, neutralizing the insurgents’ gun trucks.

“The successful joint operations conducted by both the Air and Land Components, with the support of other security agencies under Operation HADIN KAI have yet again underscored the importance of synergy and cooperation in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

“Troops of OPHK remain resolute and unshaken in their effort to bring the insurgents to their knees,’ he stated.

