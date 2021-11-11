Kwara Govt disburses micro credit loans to 50,000 beneficiaries

The Kwara Government on Thursday disclosed that it has disbursed micro credit loans and credit support to over 50,000 beneficiaries across the state.

Hajia Fatima Lawal, the Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, stated this in her address at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Kwara Coalition of Business and Professional Association (KWACOBPA) in Ilorin.

She noted the spate of growth in the number of micro credit loan seekers and credit support in the state, including viable cooperative groups, traders, artisans and farmers, paved way for the reconstitution of the management committee of the state bureau for micro scheme.

Others, she said, are Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME’s), Kwara State Social Investment Program (KWASSIP) through it programmes like Owo-Isowo, Owo-Arugbo and Kaapreneurs to complement Federal Government efforts at assisting entrepreneurial development in the states and country at large.

According to her, the state government has embarked on laudable projects such as ICT innovation hub, Visual Art Centre, Kwara Garment Village and Ilorin International Conference Centre, are planned and designed to revolutionised the sectors of the state economy.

She added that the ministry was partnering with federal agencies such as the Bank of Industry (BOI), Bank of Agriculture, Consumer Protection Council, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

She commended the association, describing it as a vibrant voice of the business and professional association, dedicated to drive grassroots advocacy initiatives and promotion of policy reforms through businesses agenda development process.

Earlier in his welcome address, Alhaji Olalekan Ayodimeji, the Chairman of the council, enjoined the state government to ensure a conducive environment for business growth in the state.

He explained that the coalition comprised 21 professional and business associations in Kwara, adding that it is nongovernmental, non-partisan and nonprofit group. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...