NILGE congratulates Soludo, urges him to fulfil campaign promises

November 11, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 The Anambra Chapter of the Nigerian of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on his victory at the just concluded in the state.

Mr Chikwelu Adigwe, the state NULGE President, said this in a statement on Thursday in Awka.

Adigwe expressed confidence that Soludo’s influence encourage workers’ productivity, adding that the was looking forward to a harmonious working relationship.

“On behalf of NULGE, Anambra, congratulate Soludo, the governor-elect on his victory.

“Indeed the people have spoken through their by giving their mandate in a landslide victory. The circumstances surrounding Soludo’s victory plus the challenges have shown that the mandate is divine.

“Soludo’s victory shows that people love and him. It’s time to love the people back by implementing those campaign promises and working for the people.

confident that Soludo’s continue to encourage workers’ productivity as look forward to a harmonious working relationship with him,” he said. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , ,