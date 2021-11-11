NILGE congratulates Soludo, urges him to fulfil campaign promises

The Anambra Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on his victory at the just concluded governorship election in the state.

Mr Chikwelu Adigwe, the state NULGE President, said this in a statement on Thursday in Awka.

Adigwe expressed confidence that Soludo’s influence would encourage workers’ productivity, adding that the union was looking forward to a harmonious working relationship.

“On behalf of NULGE, Anambra, we congratulate Soludo, the governor-elect on his victory.

“Indeed the people have spoken through their votes by giving their mandate in a landslide victory. The circumstances surrounding Soludo’s victory plus the challenges have shown that the mandate is divine.

“Soludo’s victory shows that people love and want him. It’s time to love the people back by implementing those campaign promises and working for the people.

“We are confident that Soludo’s influence will continue to encourage workers’ productivity as we look forward to a harmonious working relationship with him,” he said. (NAN)

