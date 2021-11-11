Troops apprehend 48 bandits, eliminate 15 in NW, NC

The Defence Headquarters says troops operating in North West and North Central have arrested no fewer than 48 bandits and eliminated 15 in two weeks.

Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the operations of armed forces between Oct. 29 and Nov. 11 on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko also disclosed that 42 kidnapped victims were rescued in different operations across the zones during the period under review.

“Under Operation Hadarin Daji, troops carried out extensive land and air operations across the theatre leading to the arrest, of 16 criminal elements, killing of 13 bandits and rescuing six kidnapped civilians in the North West,’’ he said.

He added that 12 assorted arms and 77 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered within the period.

Under Operation Safe Haven, Onyeuko said that troops maintained continuous vigilance with constant land and air patrols to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

He said the general security situation in the Plateau had been relatively calm within the period in spite of some pockets of incidents recorded in some locations.

He added that troops rescued 33 kidnapped victims from bandits and arrested 23 criminal elements within the period.

Under Operation Whirl Stroke, Onyeuko said that troops continued to carry out clearance and raid operations in parts of Benue and Nasarawa states leading to arrest of nine bandits, killing of two and rescuing of three victims.

According to him, troops recovered 19 arms including AK-47 rifles, Machine Guns, two locally-made pistols and six extra rifle magazines as well as 79 rounds of ammunition.

“Other weapons recovered were 36 hand grenades, pump action as well as locally-made rifles and ammunition.

“There is no gainsaying that the efforts of armed forces of Nigeria and other security agencies, both kinetic and non-kinetic, are yielding significant results.

“We will not relent nor rest on our oars in the fight against criminalities in all parts of the country.

“As always, the military high command commends the continued sacrifices of its troops and continues to salute their courage and resilience toward achieving sustainable peace in the country,” he said. (NAN

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...