Kano court remands man for allegedly sodomising 10-year old boy

 A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano, on Wednesday ordered the remand in a correctional facility a 35-year-old , Sani Rabiu, sodomy.

The defendant, lives at Kofar Waika Quarters Kano, is being charged ‘unnatural’ offence.

The Prosecutor, Miss Asma’u Ado, informed the court that defendant committed the offence on Aug. 5, at Kofar Waika Quarters, Kano.

Ado that on the same date at about 10:30 a. m, the defendant deceived and lured a 10-year- old boy into his room situated at Waika Quarters and had anal sex several times.

According the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 284 the Penal Code.

However, the defendant denied committing the offence.

Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, ordered that the defendant be remanded in correctional centre pending receipt the State Director Public Prosecutions’s advice.

Sa’ad-Datti adjourned the matter until Sept. 6, for further mention. ()

