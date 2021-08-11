Court grants man divorce whose wife elopes with another

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos, has granted a 40-year-old transporter, Mr Muri Olashiyan, divorce on grounds that his wife absconded with another man to the UK.

The President of the court, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, on Wednesday dissolved the union between Muri and Monisola Olashiyan.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mr Muri Olashiyan and Mrs Monisola Olashiyan dissolved today.

“Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested; the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours.

“The custody of the two children, age 10 and eight, is granted to their father since their mother, who is in a better position to take care of them, is out of the country,” Koledoye said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Olashiyan had on Dec. 15, 2020, approached the court to end his 11-year-old marriage, accusing his wife of abandoning her matrimonial home and eloping with another man to London.

“My wife and I never had any misunderstanding or dispute, we both talked excitedly and she even cooked for me that morning before I left for work.

“When I returned from work, I did not see her nor the children.

“I tried her phone, but it was switched off. The third day, I rushed to my mother-in-law’s house to inform her of my wife and children’s disappearance, but I found my children with her.

“I later discovered that she had travelled out of the country with her lover,” the petitioner told the court.

The embattled husband claimed that Monisola’s mother aided her to abandon their matrimonial home and abscond with the man just because he was facing financial difficulty.

According to Olashiyan, his mother-in-law denies him access to his children.

“Despite collecting money from me regularly for the children upkeep, my mother-in-law does not allow me to see them.

“I have been to her house several times with my family members and friends, begging her to allow me see my children, but she refused,” he said.

The petitioner therefore pleaded with the court to terminate his marriage with his wife and grant him custody of their two children.

NAN reports that the respondent, who was duly notified of the suit against her, was not in court, and she did not send any legal representative.

