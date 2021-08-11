Man, 20, docked for allegedly receiving stolen phone

August 11, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A 20-year-old man, Kayode Adetunji, was on Wednesday, before an Ado- Magistrates’ Court for allegedly receiving stolen phone.

Adetunji, whose was not provided, is facing a charge receiving stolen phone.

The prosecutor, Insp. Olumide Gbamigbade, told the court that the defendant the offence sometimes in February, in Ado-.

Gbamigbade that the defendant received stolen Infinix Hot 8 handset valued at N70,000 from Ijinle, belonging Dare Yemisi.

He said the offence contravened Section 427 the Code, Laws State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Counsel the defendant, Mr Sunday Balogun, urged the court grant the defendant bail and promised that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mr .O Daramola, granted the defendant bail in the sum N70,000 with surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 25 for hearing. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,