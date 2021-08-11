Man, 20, docked for allegedly receiving stolen phone

A 20-year-old man, Kayode Adetunji, was on Wednesday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly receiving stolen phone.

Adetunji, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of receiving stolen phone.

The prosecutor, Insp. Olumide Gbamigbade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in February, in Ado-Ekiti.

Gbamigbade alleged that the defendant received one stolen Infinix Hot 8 handset valued at N70,000 from one Ijinle, belonging to Dare Yemisi.

He said the offence contravened Section 427 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Sunday Balogun, urged the court to grant the defendant bail and promised that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mr S.O Daramola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N70,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 25 for hearing. (NAN)

