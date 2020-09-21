Kaduna Govt declares 3 days mourning for late Emir of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government has declared three days mourning for the late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

The Special Adviser to the Gov. Nasir el-Rufai on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, announced this in a statement on Monday.

Adekeye said that public offices would open as normal on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 but “there will be a public holiday on Sept. 23 to honour his memory’’.

According to him, flags will fly at half-mast during the mourning period.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the emir died at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna on Sunday at the age of 84.