Group lauds Buhari on Edo Governorship poll

The Southern Nigeria Peoples Mandate (SNPM), a political pressure group, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring hitch-free, fair and credible governorship election in Edo. Mr Augustine Chukwudum, President of the group, made the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday.

“We commend our amiable President for allowing the election to be free, fair and credible. This shows that the President is a democrat that every Nigerian must be proud of. “This was not the case when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was at the helm of affairs of the Federal Government between 2003 to 2009.

“We are asking PDP at national level to thank the President for providing level playing ground for all candidates at the election, ” Chukwudum said.

He, however, congratulated Gov. Godwin Obaseki on his re-election for a second term in office, adding that it was a victory well deserved after a keenly contested election. “It is widely evident that the governor performed very well for the people of Edo in the past three years. “SNPM call on Obaseki to see his victory as divine mandate to improve on infrastructure in all communities in the state. “Once more, we congratulate him and pray that the will of God would continue to shine in Edo,’’ he added.(NAN) KSN/EBI/ABI

