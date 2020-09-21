MURIC mourns Emir of Zazzau

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Monday expressed grief over the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, who passed on at the age of 84, in Kaduna.
MURIC director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola in a statement, also commiserated with the head of the Nigerian Muslim community, the Sultan of Sokoto and the Governor of Kaduna State over the death.
“The news of the passing away of the Emir of Zazzau is saddening.
“We commiserate with our leader, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.
“Our sympathy also goes to the Zazzau Emirate Council, particularly the Yariman Zazzau, Alhaji Munir Ja‘afar and the good people of Zaria.
“Shehu Idris was the 18th Emir of Zazzau and the Chairman of Zazzau Emirate Council as well as the Kaduna State Emirate Council.
He added that the late Emir Shehu Idris was a diligent, pious and patriotic Nigerian.
He noted that his patience could melt Mount Everest.
“He once ordered his convoy to turn back and find another route instead of telling the police to attack a Shiite procession that refused to allow his convoy to drive past.
“May Almighty Allah overlook his shortcomings and grant him a lofty place in Al-Jannah Firdaus. May Allah give the family the fortitude to bear the loss,” he prayed.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the remains of the late Emir was laid to rest in the ’emir’s palace’ of the ancient city of Zaria, Kaduna State.
The funeral prayers were led by the Chief Imam of the Zazzau Emirate Council, Alhaji Dalhatu Kasimu, in the palace at 5. 35p.m. in accordance with Islamic rites.
In attendance were Gov. Nasiru El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State, Secretary to the State Government Balarabe Lawal-Abbas, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, and other top government dignitaries.
The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, led the federal government delegation that included the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, head of military and paramilitary, among others.
NAN reports that the monarch spent 45 years on the throne having ascended to the throne in 1975 at the age of 36, following the demise of Alhaji Muhammadu Aminu, the 17th Emir of Zazzau.
He attended Katsina Training College and taught at Hunkuyi.
He served as private secretary to the Sarkin Zazzau, Muhammadu Aminu.
He became the secretary of the Zaria Native Authority Council in 1965, took the title of Dan Madamin Zaria and became the district head of Zaria and Kewaye in 1973. (NAN)
