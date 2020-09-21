MURIC mourns Emir of Zazzau

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Monday expressed grief over the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, who passed on at the age of 84, in Kaduna.

MURIC director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola in a statement, also commiserated with the head of the Nigerian Muslim community, the Sultan of Sokoto and the Governor of Kaduna State over the death.

“The news of the passing away of the Emir of Zazzau is saddening.

“We commiserate with our leader, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.