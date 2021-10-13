Izombe Arson: Uzodinma’s Silence Shocking – Dr. Duru

October 13, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Public Relations expert and communications consultant, Dr. Walter Duru has described as shocking, the continued silence of the Governor of Imo State, Chief Hope Uzodinma over the unfortunate incident in Izombe, Oguta LGA of Imo State, which rendered thousands of indigenes of the area homeless.

Duru, in a Press Release made available newsmen in Owerri, Sunday, argued that Governor Uzodinma’ decision leave the people their fate was a bad example, describing it as unfortunate.

According him:

“On Friday, October 8, 2021, heavily armed men, suspected be soldiers from the 34 Field Artillery Brigade, Obinze, invaded Umuokwu village in Izombe, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, where they burnt over seventy houses, destroyed worth billions of Naira and rendered thousands of people homeless.”

“72 hours after the unfortunate incident, no official of the Imo State government has said one word, not talk of visiting the area. The body language of the administration in Imo State is dangerous. It sends a signal that those in authority do not care about the wellbeing of the citizens, else, how could a government be so insensitive that an incident of that magnitude occurred in the state and the government is not concerned?”

“I mean that soldiers invaded a community in your state, killed, maimed, destroyed worth billions of Naira, set about seventy houses ablaze and three days after, the State Government has shown no concern? he queried”

Continuing, Duru described the incident as unfortunate, even as he called for a Panel of Inquiry investigate the remote and immediate causes of the mayhem, while ensuring that those responsible are made face the law.

Duru, an Assistant Professor of Communication and Managing Consultant with Communication Agenda Nigeria Limited, a Public Relations firm, also called on the Federal Government and the international community commission a probe into the incident.

While commiserating with the affected community, he called on well-meaning them with relief materials.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,