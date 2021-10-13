MASPAN hosts Strategic Discourse on Maritime Security at 2021 AGM

Maritime experts are set to converge from the public and private sectors in a bid to proffer a holistic approach via partnership to address the security constraints in the sector as the Maritime Security Providers Association of Nigeria (MASPAN) organizes its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM).



The event themed: “Maritime Security Efforts in Nigeria: Government and Private Sector Partnerships”, is scheduled to hold on Thursday, October 14th, 2021 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.



Special Guests of Honour to grace the ocassion include the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral A.Z Gambo, and the Acting Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko.



According to the Chairman of the MASPAN Board of Trustees who is also the Chief Host of the programme, Rear Admiral Francis Akpan (Rtd), the event will provide an appropriate platform for NIMASA, Nigerian Navy and other stakeholders to highlight and consolidate on the gains recorded in the area of maritime security in recent times.



The MASPAN BOT Chairman stressed that in order to provide a safe and secure shipping environment where seafarers will have confidence to sail onboard the nation’s waters, there must be an efficient collaborative effort between NIMASA, Navy and private stakeholders.



The group has invited all maritime experts to participate in the conference, especially those involved in Maritime Security.



According to the organizers, the event would also be streamed on YouTube and Zoom to enable robust participation from industry stakeholders.



MASPAN is a body of professionals in Maritime Security and its core objectives include; to promote the use of common and standardize industry practice; to promote the education and increase the knowledge and skills of its members in the field of maritime security; to generate and increase the awareness of maritime security issues among individuals, communities, educational institutions, business and government.



Others are; to provide communication to keep members abreast of currents, events in maritime security globally; pomote awareness and understanding of maritime security; encourage professional development and foster unity and peace among members and to perform all other things necessary for or ancillary to the purpose and activities of the association.

