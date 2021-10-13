EFCC Makurdi Zonal Command Arrraigns Man for Issuance of Dud Cheque

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Command, on Monday, October 11, 2021, arraigned one Godwin Ajeh before Justice M. A. Ikpambese of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi on a two count charge bordering on issuance of dud cheque and misappropriating a sum of Eleven Million Naira (N11, 000,000).

The defendant was entrusted with the sum of Eleven Million Naira to purchase a Toyota Prado Land Cruiser Jeep but misappropriated the same and further issued two cheques to the victim which were returned unpaid due to insufficient funds in the account.

Count one reads, “That you Godwin Ajeh between 28th day of February, 2017 and 5th day of March, 2017 in Makurdi within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court being entrusted with the sum of Eleven Million Naira by one Emmanuel Adukwu, did commit Criminal Breach of Trust by dishonestly misappropriating a sum of Eight Million Naira and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 313 of Benue State law (CAP) 124 (Revised Edition) Law of Benue State, 2004”.

Count two reads,”That you Godwin Ajeh on or about the 28th March, 2018 at Makurdi within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did with the knowledge that you had insufficient funds in the account of Imago Koncept issued to one Emmanuel Adukwu a Diamond Bank Cheque No. 0057864753 dated 5th March, 2018 for the sum of Two Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira which said cheque when presented for payment was dishonoured due to insufficient funds and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(b) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act Cap. D11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 1(1)(b)(i) and (ii) of the same Act”.

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges when they were read to him.



In view of his plea, the prosecuting counsel, George Chia-Yakua, asked the Court for a trial date, also that the defendant be remanded in a Correctional Centre.



However, the defence counsel, I. M. Mari, told the Court that he has filed a motion for bail and served on the prosecution. He therefore urged the Court to grant the defendant bail.





Justice Ikpambese granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000, 000 (Fifty Million Naira), with one surety in like sum.



The surety who must be on a Grade Level 15 officer or above, must present evidence of 3 years tax clearance.







The defendant was remanded at the Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail condition while the case was adjourned till January 13, 2022 for trial.

