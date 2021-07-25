Incumbent Egunjobi wins Agege chairmanship seat

Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, the Executive Chairman, Agege Local Government, has been reelected as the council chairman with 6,226 votes in the just-concluded local government poll in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Egunjobi, APC’s candidate, defeated Mr Olusola Osolana of the PDP, who got 4,114 votes.

Mr Salami Ojo, the Returning Officer, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) said that Egunjobi, having complied with the requirements of the election, had been and thus returned.

“Egunjobi of APC in the Chairmanship election of Agege local government, having complied with the requirements of law and scored the majority number of votes, is hereby elected and returned,” he declared.

NAN reports that other candidates who participated in the elections included Oyekan Olutobi of ADP, 47 votes, Esther Kosenimola, AA, 64 votes, YPP scored 23 votes.

Egunjobi, in his remarks, thanked the residents for the peaceful election and the opportunity given him to serve a second term. (NAN)

