Incumbent Egunjobi wins Agege chairmanship seat

July 25, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, Executive Chairman, Agege Government, has been reelected as chairman with 6,226 votes in just-concluded government poll in Lagos State.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Egunjobi, APC’s candidate, defeated Mr Olusola Osolana of the PDP, who got 4,114 votes.

Mr Salami Ojo, the Returning Officer, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) said Egunjobi, having complied with the requirements of the , had been and thus returned.

“Egunjobi of APC in the Chairmanship of Agege government, having complied with the requirements of law and scored the majority number of votes, is hereby elected and returned,” he declared.

NAN reports other who participated in the elections included Oyekan Olutobi of ADP, 47 votes, Esther Kosenimola, AA, 64 votes, YPP scored 23 votes.

Egunjobi, in his remarks, thanked the residents for the peaceful and the opportunity given to a second term. (NAN)

