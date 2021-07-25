Agboyi-Ketu: LASIEC declares APC candidate, Oshinowo, winner

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has declared Dele Oshinowo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of Saturday’s Local Government election in Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs)

Mrs Omoniyi Odufuwa, the LASIEC Local Government Collation and Returning Officer for the election, declared the result at the collation centre situated at Agboyi-Ketu LCDA Secretariat at 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Declaring the winner, Odufuwa said: “I, Odufuwa Omoniyi Adebukola, hereby declare Oladele Oshinowo of APC, the winner of the chairmanship election of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA having complied with the requirements of the law and scored the majority number of votes.

“The aforementioned is hereby elected and returned.”

According to her, the APC candidate, Oshinowo, polled 26,771 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Oluwole Dahunsi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got votes, 2,749 votes.

She said that Mr Wasiu Ogunwale of Labour Party (LP) scored 79 votes.

The winner and incumbent council chairman, Oshinowo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after he was declared winner that he would further put the welfare of the people on the front burner in his second term.

“I want to thank my party leaders and the entire people of Agboyi-Ketu for reposing confidence in me. I promise not to abandon them.

“All I am assuring them is that I am ready to do more and surpass my performance in the first term of our administration. We have served in all honesty and with all sincerity,” he said.

Reacting, Mr Ojo Yekini, the PDP party agent at the Collation Centre, who described politics as a game, said that his party tried its effort and but lost.

Also, Aare Alaba Saliu, the APC party agent at the Collation Centre, described the party’s victory as a reward for hardwork of a committed and loyal chairman.

Saliu said that the APC’s candidate had improved the local government from where he met the council four years ago.

“We all believe in him because of all he has done. No one contested the party ticket with him during the primary when he was seeking re-election.”

Also, the APC chairman in the council, Alhaji Sunday Odekomaya, said: “I am glad because politics is a game of luck. Thank God He gave us the crown peacefully without any crisis.

“The people still have trust in us. It is a thing of joy. Our candidate did well in his first term. He has garnered more experience in his first term to perform better.”

NAN reports that APC candidates swept all the seven councillorship seats in the LCDA during the polls. (NAN)

