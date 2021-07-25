LG poll: Oba Animashaun’s daughter, Surah, takes Epe

July 25, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



The returning officer, Independent Electoral Commission(LASIEC), Mr Shamsideen Ladega, on Saturday Ms Surah Animashaun of All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the chairmanship election in Epe Local Government

NAN reports that Surah the daughter of Kamorudeen Animashaun of Epeland.

According to Ladega, the winner scored 11,232 votes to floor the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate who scored 8 votes.

“Having complied with the requirement of the law and scored the majority votes, Surah Animashaun hereby decleared elected and returned as Chairmof Epe Local Government,” he announced. (NAN)

