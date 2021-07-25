LG poll: Oba Animashaun’s daughter, Surah, takes Epe

The returning officer, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission(LASIEC), Mr Shamsideen Ladega, on Saturday declared Ms Surah Animashaun of All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the chairmanship election in Epe Local Government

NAN reports that Surah is the daughter of Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun of Epeland.

According to Ladega, the winner scored 11,232 votes to floor the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate who scored 896 votes.

“Having complied with the requirement of the law and scored the majority votes, Surah Animashaun is hereby decleared elected and returned as Chairmof Epe Local Government,” he announced. (NAN)

