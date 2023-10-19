I’m sorry, my Leader, Senator Elisha Aboh begs Akpabio

Senator Elisha Abbo who was sacked by the Appeal Court on Monday as senator representing Adamawa North has apologized to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio over his earlier claim that Senator Akpabio influenced the judgment against him at the Court of Appeal.

Speaking on Arise News Television on Tuesday night, Senator Abbo also denied any plot by him or any other senator to impeach the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Senator Abbo also ate his words and reneged on his earlier claim that Senator Akpabio had plans to kick out Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and three other senators.

“I have to say this with all sense of humility and responsibility that the press release that we rendered yesterday (Monday) was premature as the available information at our disposal then portended.

“We discovered a lot of things yesterday…yesterday night, I also had a discussion with my leader, senior brother, colleague and the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Akpabio and I am convinced that he was not involved in my exit from the Senate”.

Senator Abbo added that he also got a more credible and authenticated intelligence on Tuesday morning to the effect that Senator Akpabio was not involved in kicking him out of the Senate through the Court of Appeal. Based on every additional intelligence that trickled in, Senator Godswill Akpabio’s innocence was unarguably without any doubt.

On reports of attempts in the past to impeach the Senate President, Senator Abbo who was reportedly linked to the alleged plot said:

“I want to say that there was no plan to impeach the Senate President at any time, who himself was a product of the popular votes of confidence by us(his colleagues). I support and respect Senator Godswill Akpabio to deliver on the core mandate of the Nigerian people. I am praying for God to give him wisdom because the senate is a chamber of equals and I am praying for wisdom for him to know how to manage his colleagues because I don’t want him to fail,” Abbo said as he prayed for Akpabio to succeed.

Hon Eseme Eyiboh, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate, who was also on the same programme commended Senator Abbo for his apology saying:

“What he has done today is a very rare act of strength of character by coming out publicly to apologise to his father and his leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio by the umbrage.

“So, I want to thank him for that demonstration of goodwill and he will go places; and Akpabio for who he is, will not withhold any blessing and affection from him.”

