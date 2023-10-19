Group hails Tinubu’s appointment of Agbasi as FERMA boss

By Peter Okolie

A socio-cultural organisations, called The Eastern Mandate Forum (EMF) has thanked President Bola Tinubu for appointing Mr Chukwuemeka Agbasi as the Managing Director of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The group’s National Coordinator, Mr Chinedu Nwaorisa, conveyed its gratitude to the president at a news briefing in Owerri on Thursday.

Nwaorisa said that Tinubu’s appointment of Agbasi was a demonstration of the President’s commitment to a united Nigeria “where all zones in the country is relevant and important to the growth of the nation.”

According to him, this is the first time the South-East will be heading the federal road maintenance agency.

“This is a pointer to the fact that aside wanting improved standards on Nigerian roads, the president is also thinking that appointment of a south easterner as the head of FERMA will change the narratives of the road infrastructure in the South-East,” he said.

The group, however, implored the president to continue to appoint round pegs in round holes, irrespective of ethnic leanings.

It also berated those accusing the Tinubu of selective appointments.

“What is more important is for the President to appoint professionals who will deliver on his mandate and directives in the best interest of the Nigerian people,” he said.

Nwaorisa described the appointment of Agbasi as a new dawn for road infrastructure in the country in view of his 30-years of local and international engineering, management and applied research experience.

He called on all Nigerians to support the new FERMA boss to enable him to achieve the best in roads infrastructure for the Nigerian people, especially as the festive period approaches.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Government on October 14 announced the appointment of the Anambra-born civil engineer as FERMA boss.

Agbasi holds a Master degree and Diploma of the Imperial College (DIC) in Concrete Structures.

His early career started in Nigeria as a civil and structural engineer in a consulting engineering practice and a researcher/lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He also holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Civil Engineering from the Imperial College, London and University of London, respectively, amongst other academic qualifications.

He was a Senior Structures Advisor and Project Sponsor at the Highways Agency, an executive Agency of the UK Department of Transport before joining FERMA.

He was also a Director and Head, PPP, Multilateral and Special Duties Department in FERMA before his appointment as managing director. (NAN)

