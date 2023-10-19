Ember Months: FRSC establishes 2 area commands in Adamawa – Corps Marshal

By Ibrahim Kado

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has approved the establishment of two Area Commands in Adamawa to improve effective service delivery in the state.

Mr Dauda Biu, the Corps Marshal, disclosed this at the flag off of the 2023 Ember Months campaign in Yola on Thursday.

Biu, who was represented by Mr Solomon Agure, the Acting Zonal Commanding Officer RS3HQ, Yola, said that the campaign would take place across the 21 local government areas and motor parks of the state for awareness creation.

He appealed to the general public to see the reasons why they should stop what they were asked to stop doing.

Biu advised passengers to also caution drivers who violate traffic regulations, saying: “If they refuse, report them to security personnel at the checkpoint to save lives.

“Abide by traffic regulations and don’t kill yourself, your family as the nation need you to contribute your quota.”

Mr Yelwa Dio, the FRSC Sector Commander, said the ember months are usually characterised by high vehicular and human traffic as a result of increased economic and social activities to mark the end of the year.

“This movement is usually associated with road traffic crashes resulting in deaths and injuries of the teaming road users,” he noted.

According to him, in achieving this commitment, the Corps is creating massive awareness through the ember months campaign in all nooks and crannies of the state.

He commended the state government for support and providing road infrastructures which reduced rate of accidents in the state.

Host Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, who was represented by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Musa Kallamu, appreciated FRSC on enforcing traffic regulations in the state.

He said public education, collaboration with stakeholders and use of mobile court will go along way to reduce rate of road crashes.

Fintiri pledged to sustain the state’s partnership with all stakeholders, and called on religious leaders and traditional rulers as well as the general public to cooperate with FRSC in the discharge of their duties to achieve a free accident ember period. (NAN)

