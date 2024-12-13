Ignore Mutfwang’s alleged defection-Group

By Deborah Coker

The Plateau Patriotic Front (PPF), a Socio-Political group, has described as hoax, alleged defection of Gov. Caleb Mutfwang from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), by mischief makers.

This is contained in a statement by the PPF Chairman, Mr Mani Imma in Abuja, on Friday.

According to him, those obsessed with Mutfwang were those behind the alleged defection even when the governor had insisted that he had no plans to leave PDP.

Imman noted that the governor had now become a good product coveted by other parties.

“These mischief makers are bent on causing a disaffection and distrust between him and his partymen who may be deceived to doubt his sincerity.

“Gov. Mutfwang recently hosted his colleagues in the PDP and had very useful discussions that are paving the way for an amicable resolution of lingering issues affecting the party in the North Central zone.

“The leadership style of Governor Mutfwang and his achievements in governance are endearing him to people within and outside his Party and State.

“Little wonder the APC is making frantic efforts to link him to the APC to use his popularity and political achievements to redeem their battered image in the state,” he said. (NAN)