Buratai urges Nigerian leaders to be ambassadors of positive change

Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has urged Nigerian leaders be ambassadors of positive change while inspiring others to walk towards

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has urged Nigerian leaders be ambassadors of positive change while inspiring others to walk towards a common vision for society.

Buratai, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, made the call at the graduation of the participants of Leadership and National Cohesion (LNC) Course 2/2024 on Friday in Abuja.

The course is organised by Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peace Keeping Centre (MLAILPKC), in collaboration with UNDP and the Government of Japan.

He also urged leaders to be committed to the values of leadership, integrity and service, adding that their role as leaders was crucial in upholding the principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and dignity, even in the face of adversity.

“As leaders, you must foster a culture of tolerance, empathy and understanding, where every individual feel valued, respected and included.

“Leadership and national cohesion is more relevant today than ever due to the fact that the world is increasingly becoming more complex and the challenges we face require collective action, collaboration and a deep sense of shared purpose.

“As leaders, you have critical roles to play in promoting national cohesion and building a more united, stable and prosperous society.

“You are ambassadors of hope, beacons of positive change and champions of national cohesion,” he said.

Buratai said the contemporary society required quality leaders who are equipped with knowledge and competencies to navigate complex challenges, bridge divides and inspire collective action.

He therefore charged them to promote education, community engagements and economic Opportunities.

“You must reject hate speech and celebrate diversity, recognizing that unique backgrounds, cultures, and perspective are the very fabrics that strengthens a society,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commandant of MLAILPKC, Maj.-Gen. Ademola Adedoja, said that a nation without leadership and national coercion would ultimately be vulnerable to disintegration, instability, and stagnation.

Adedoja said there was the need to develop a new generation of visionary leaders who could inspire and unite the people towards a common goal.

This, he said, underscores the need for capacity building and training of leaders who would pursue this goal.

“It is against this backdrop that the MLAILPKC, in collaboration with the UNDP and the Government of Japan, carefully crafted the Leadership and National Coercion course to recruit new participants with the competencies required to navigate through the intricacies of leading in a diverse, multi-ethnic, and multicultural society.

“The course has further provided participants with knowledge and skills necessary to develop strategies for promoting social cohesion, managing conflicts, and fostering inclusive and sustainable development.

“Additionally, the interconnections between leadership and national coercion were deeply dissected, revealing how effective leadership fosters a sense of unity and repurposing among citizens,” he said.

The commandant urged the participants to remain committed to the values of leadership, integrity, and selfless service which they had learned and strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

He also implored them to be ambassadors of positive change while inspiring others to walk towards a common vision for society.

The Director of Training, MLAILPKC, Lt.-Col. Suleman Yakubu, said the course had a total of 27 participants drawn from various services and civil organizlsations including the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Nigeria Police, paramilitary, MDAs and non-governmental organisations.

He said the primary objective of the course was to instill a deep understanding of leadership and its importance in fostering national integration and creation.

According to him, the course was aimed to equip potential leaders with the skills, strategies and mindsets necessary to harness national potentials and overcome divisions along ethnic, social and cultural lines. (NAN)