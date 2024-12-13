NDA celebrates cadet John’s exceptional achievement at Royal Air Force College

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), has celebrated the exceptional performance of Officer Cadet Nicholas John in the Royal Air Force College Cranwell at United Kingdom.

The academy’s Public Relations Officer, Maj. Mohammed Maidawa, said this in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

Maidawa said, “Cadet Nicholas John passed out at the Royal Air Force College Cranwell at United Kingdom on Thursday.

” NDA is proud to announce the outstanding achievement of Cadet John, who has earned his Officer’s commission at the Royal Air Force College Cranwell in the United Kingdom.”

According to him, the delegation of four, led by the Deputy Commandant, AVM Abubakar Abdulkadir, attended the Passing Out Parade (POP) ceremony.

He said, “They were warmly received by the Commandant of the College, Air Commodore AJ Lyle.”

Maidawa said the POP was conducted in line with the tradition of the Royal Air Force, and was followed by a lunch organised by the college.

“The NDA delegation presented souvenirs to the Commandant on behalf of the NDA Commandant , who expressed extraordinary appreciation for the gesture.

“Cadet John’s exceptional performance and discipline were attested to by instructors and trainees alike, making the NDA and the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) proud, “he said.

Maidawa said the college’s commandant praised Nigerian officers for their brilliance, discipline, and commitment, noting that they are among the most outstanding international students at the Royal Air Force College Cranwell.

“This recognition is a testament to the high-quality training provided by the NDA.

“On behalf of the Commandant, Maj.Gen. John Ochai officers, men, women, and civilian staff of the NDA, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Cadet Nicholas John on this remarkable achievement. ” (NAN)