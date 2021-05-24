Gunmen attack Plateau community, kill 7 – Police

 Gunmen Dong in Jos South Area of Plateau on Sunday and killed seven persons.

“At about 8 p.m. on Sunday, we received a distress call that gunmen invaded Dong Village and killed seven persons, police in Plateau, ASP Ubah Ogaba, said in a statement issued on Monday in Jos.

“A combined team of policemen, personnel of Safe Haven, and Vigilance operatives, raced to the scene but the hoodlums had fled the bush.

is on-going, Frantic effort is on to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“Meanwhile security has been beefed up in that area to prevent escalation of violence or reprisal,’’ he added.

Ogaba called on members of the public with useful information on the whereabouts of the criminals to report to security agencies.

He also advised residents of the to be law-, insisting security agencies would do everything to fish out the perpetrators. (NAN)

