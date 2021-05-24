The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Danjuma Ali-Keffi on Monday has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and others as a great loss to Nigeria.Ali-Keffi made this known during post-funeral prayer, known as Fidau, held in the family house of the late Attahiru in Doka Area of Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna State.The prayer was lead by the Chief Imam of 1 Div,

Col. Usman Musa and other Islamic Cleric.”What has happened has happened. Nobody can question the will of Allah.”May the almighty Allah forgive all those that were involved in the plane crash and comfort their families,” he said.Also speaking, Alhaji Bala Tijjani, the Bunun Zazzau and District Head of Kaduna North Local Government, said Attahiru and others’ death was a great loss to Nigeria especially now that Nigeria is working assiduously to nip in the bud, activities of armed bandits.“I was shocked when I learnt about the death of the late army Chief.

We grew up together. He was my childhood friend and he has been a very good person throughout these years.“He was a very generous man who does his good deeds in discrete without attracting attention, we know him as a professional and a very good soldier”, Tijjani said.Speaking, Malam Labaran Musa, a younger brother to Attahiru, thanked the GOC for finding time to visit the family at their times most trying times.“Attahiru was a gentle, religious hard working man. He was there for his family and friends. We pray to Allah to accept his soul.”Musa saidThe News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gen. Attahiru and other top military officers were killed on Friday evening when their plane crashed in bad weather near Kaduna International Airport.Other top officials who perished in the crash include Brig.Gen. M. Abdulkadir, Brig.-Gen. S. Olayinka and Brig. -Gen. A. Kuliya.Chief of Army Staff Attahiru was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January. (NAN)

