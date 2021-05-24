Death of Attahiru, others: A great loss to Nigeria – GOC 1 Div

The General Officer Commanding (GOC1 DivisionNigerian Army, Maj-Gen Danjuma  Ali-Keffi on Monday has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and others as a great loss to Nigeria.Ali-Keffi made this known during post-funeral prayer, known as Fidau, held in the family house of the late Attahiru in Doka Area of Kaduna North Local Government Area of Kaduna .The prayer was lead by the Chief Imam of 1 Div,

Col. Usman Musa and other Islamic Cleric.” has happened has happened. Nobody can question the will of Allah.”May the almighty Allah forgive all those that were involved in the plane crash and comfort their families,” he said.Also speaking, Alhaji Bala Tijjani, the Bunun Zazzau and District Head of Kaduna North Local Government, said Attahiru and others’ death was a great loss to Nigeria especially now that Nigeria is working assiduously to nip in the bud, activities of armed .“I was shocked when I learnt about the death of the late army Chief.

We grew up together. He was my childhood friend and he has been a very person throughout these .“He was a very generous man who does deeds in discrete without attracting attention, we know him as a professional and a very soldier”, Tijjani said.Speaking, Malam Labaran Musa, a younger to Attahiru,  thanked the GOC for finding time to visit the family at their times most trying times.“Attahiru was a gentle, religious hard working man. He was there for family and friends. We pray to Allah to accept soul.”Musa saidThe News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gen. Attahiru and other top military officers were killed on Friday evening when their plane crashed in bad weather near Kaduna International Airport.Other top officials who perished in the crash include Brig.Gen. M. Abdulkadir, Brig.-Gen. S. Olayinka and Brig. -Gen. A. Kuliya.Chief of Army Staff Attahiru was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January. (NAN)

