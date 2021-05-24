Sokoto Agric Commissioner Tureta dies

May 24, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Sokoto Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Arzika Tureta, died at the age of 62, after a protracted illness.

The Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Muktar Dodo-Iya, told the News of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto, deceased passed on in the early hours of Monday at the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUS)leaving behind two wives and seven children,

said that Tureta was once a representing Tureta local government area in the House of , before becoming a federal lawmaker representing Bodinga/DangeShuni/Tureta, Federal Constituency.

Similarly, the deceased served as commissioner during former Gov. Aliyu Wamakko’s administration for eight years and was later reappointed Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for an additional six years.

Meanwhile, preparations for his burial have commenced in his hometown of Tureta, NAN reports. (NAN)

