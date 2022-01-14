Group lauds Orji Kalu’s performance, berates ex-Abia SSG Eme Okoro

Stakeholders of Abia North Senatorial district, under the aegis of Greater Minds for Future, have described senator representing Abia North, Orji Kalu as a committed progressive with passion for growth and development.

The stakeholders in a statement issued on Friday by Mr Chris Chuks, stressed that Kalu attracted numerous development projects to Abia, including over 50 road projects across the five local government areas of the zone.

According to the statement, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the era of distributing fry pans and spoons is over in the zone.

The stakeholders condemned statement credited to former Secretary to Abia State Government, Dr Eme Okoro, alluding that Abia North has no voice in the Senate since Kalu’s assumption of office.

In reaction, the stakeholders urged Kalu not to be distracted while describing it as cheap and calculated attempt to rubbish Kalu’s good works.

“We shall not join issues with people seeking attention by all means.

“Okoro and others are enemies of progress and as such we don’t take them serious.

“Kalu has done us proud and we shall continue to wish him well.

“Kalu has touched lives across board.

“Our communities are enjoying social amenities attracted by the current senator.

“We shall sustain our support for Kalu in his developmental strides,” the group said.

According to the group, the former governor will not lose sleep over the evil antics of Okoro and the people of Abia North Senatorial district are solidly behind Kalu.

NAN recalls that Okoro at a press conference on Thursday in Umuahia, accused Kalu of non-performance and urged

Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa whom Kalu defeated in the 2019 Senatorial election to contest for the same seat in 2023.(NAN)

