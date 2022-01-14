Lawyer petitions Akeredolu over Olore Chieftaincy tussle

Mr Tope Temokun, a Lawyer, has appealed to Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to withdraw the approval for installation of a new traditional ruler of Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Temokun, counsel to the Dero Rulling House of Ore, under the family head of Mrs Florence Eliseri, made a copy of the petition available to newsmen on Friday in Akure.

The petition was titled “Olore Of Ore Chieftaincy Dispute And The Conniving Role Of The Deputy Governor Of Ondo State In Conflict With The Government’s Official Position And In Disobedience To Court’s Admonition”.

Temokun, who informed the governor that the initial chieftaincy declaration “procured” by the Akintimehin Family, which excluded other rulling houses of Dero and Orunsero of Ore, was challenged in court, and had been set aside by the court.

The lawyer alleged that the deputy governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, and the chairman, Odigbo Local Government, Mrs Margaret Akinsuroju, were going against the court order.

According to him, the Dero family’s right to the throne was restored on Feb. 7, 2020 by an Ondo State High Court.

“Besides, the court also declared the Olore stool vacant and the Dero family was pronounced to be the next family to present a candidate to fill the vacant position of the Olore of Ore.

“Akintimehin family appealed against the judgment and obtained a stay of execution of the judgment on the grounds of fair hearing not accorded the immediate past Olore of Ore, Oba Johnson Olatomide, who was from the Akintimehin family.

“One year and two months after this, the said Oba Johnson Olatomide, joined his ancestors and the Dero family applied to the Court of Appeal, to vacate the said stay of execution, since the beneficiary, by natural causes, has now left the throne.

“‘The motion to vacate the stay of execution of the judgment is still pending before the Court Of Appeal,” he said.

He referred to a letter issued by the office of the state attorney-general and commissioner for justice on Sept. 13, 2021, in response to the petitioner’s letter dated June 15, 2021.

According to him, the letter advised that parties to the Olore of Ore chieftaincy dispute pending before the Court of Appeal should maintain status quo pending the determination of the appeal.

“The court of Appeal, sitting on the Akintimehin family’s appeal in Akure in appeal no: CA/AK/124/2019, came up on the Oct. 5, 2021 before presiding Justice O.F Omoleye, Justice R.M Abdullahi, and Justice P.A Mahmoud.

“They hinted that there was no need to move the motion for injunction dated Sept.14, 2021

“In the light of the admonition that the court gave afterwards, that parties should maintain status quo pending the determination of the appeal.

“The judges warned on the dire consequence of any of the parties taking any step to fill the vacant stool of Olore of Ore till the Court of Appeal gives their verdict,” he said.

The lawyer alleged that a letter of approval dated Dec. 30, 2021, had been procured by the chairman of Odigbo Local Government with the support of the deputy governor for the Akintimehin family to present a candidate for the stool of Olore of Ore.

Temokun, who said this was contrary to the positions of the appellate court, and the state government, through the office of attorney-general, expressed confidence in Akeredolu for his stance on justice and equity.

According to him, the governor can pevent a repeat of recent inequitable presentation of candidates for vacant stools that threw some communities into chaos and anarchy, noting that Ore is a volatile community.

“There is no vacuum in traditional administration of Ore town because by a letter dated Nov. 9, 2020, with Ref. CD/C.13 VOL.V/147, titled appointment of regent for Ore Community, the government of Ondo State has appointed a regent for Ore.

“The Regent has since 2020, assumed office, except the fact that the internal rancour within the same Akintimehin family has been inhibiting his peaceful reign.

“We wish to say, with all emphasis, that we have confidence in Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, in regards to this matter, that he won’t deliberately be a part of lawlessness in his state.

“As recent experience has shown how inequitable presentation of candidates for vacant stools have thrown entire community into chaos and anarchy leading further to breach security of life and properties, and Ore is too volatile to be thrown into such.

“We, therefore, appeal to and demand of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu and Sir Charles Titiloye, state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, to rise up and above the base activities of those who want to throw Ore into crisis by withdrawing the suspicious letter of approval dated Dec. 30 2021 with Ref.CD/C.131.VOL.V./682,” he said.

Mr Kenneth Odusola, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, declined comment on the alleged petition.

“I have no comment on the matter(petition),” Odusola said. (NAN)

