Police in Lagos arraign engineer over alleged assault on security guard

The police in Lagos, on Friday arraigned a 33-year-old engineer, George Kastina, in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly slapping a security man.

Kastina, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of assault and breach of peace.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Olusegun Oke, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 7, at 1.05 a.m., at Wamon Taofeek Street, Abule Egba, Lagos.

Oke said that the defendant slapped the complainant, Mr Yunusa Ahmed, when he asked him what he was doing outside so late at night.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 168 and 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs D.S. Odukoya, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odukoya ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She therefore, adjourned the case until Jan. 24 for further mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

