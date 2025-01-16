2025 AFRD: Gov Aliyu participates in wreath laying ceremony

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State on Wednesday participated in the wreath laying ceremony to round up the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The Governor led other dignitaries at the ceremony to lay their wreaths as a mark of respect and in remembrance of the nation’s fallen heroes.

Other dignitaries that took part in the ceremony included the Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga, State Chief Judge, Justice Saidu Sifawa, Garrison Commander, 8 Div Sokoto, Brig.-Gen. Tawasimi, the commander 119 compsite unit Nigerian Airforce Group captain Umar Salihu Maibuhu, state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Musa, State Chairman, Nigerian Legion as well as the representative of wives of the fallen heroes.

The event, which took place in a colourful way, also featured the usual gun salute and a march pass, among other activities.

Gov. Aliyu later signed the condolence register for the fallen heroes who paid supreme price in protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

The Governor commended both the serving and fallen heroes for their invaluable contributions towards making Nigeria an indivisible country through their meritorious and selfless service and dedication.

He reassured his administration’s determination to continue to support the various security agencies in protecting the lives and property of the citizenry.

He also thanked the people of the state for their continued support to his administration and called for its sustainance.

The Governor later took time to inspect a medical outreach organized by the Military for the members of the legion in the state.