GOCOP applauds Gov Okpebholo for appointing Edomaruse, SA, Int’l Development



The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has applauded Edo State governor, Mr. Monday Okpebholo for the appointment of Mr. Collins Edomaruse as his Special Adviser, International Development Partners (IDP).

President of GOCOP and Publisher of RealNews Online, Ms Maureen Chigbo described Edomaruse’s appointment as a welcomed development.

Chigbo in a press statement by GOCOP Publicity Secretary, Ogbuefi Remmy Nweke, also congratulated Edomaruse for this appointment assuring of support from over 110 members of GOCOP in carrying out his duties.

Until his appointment, Edomaruse who is a founding member of GOCOP and the Secretary General of the body of reputed online publishers is also a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), among others.

Edomaruse doubles as the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of METROWATCH, and has held several senior editorial management positions in THISDAY, including Group News Editor, Group Politics Editor, Deputy Editor, Daily, Saturday and Sunday titles respectively, as well as the Editor, Nation’s Capital/Abuja Bureau.

Also known as ‘General’ because of his mastery of the Defence Beat, his records in THISDAY have remained unbeaten, where he ranked the best among the editors.