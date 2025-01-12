Family, Friends, Well-wishers Celebrate Agric Minister of State at 58

Encomiums poured forth on January 10, 2025, as the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, CON, marked a quiet 58th birthday.

In their tributes, aides, family, and friends variously described the Minister of State as “a true leader who inspires others to dream big and work hard,” “an amiable leader and astute professional whose tenacity, passion, patriotism, and drive towards improving Nigeria’s food and nutrition security is top-notch.”

Sen. Sabi Abdullahi used the occasion to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the privileged opportunity to serve the country under his administration. The Minister of State pledged to rededicate himself to the realization of the goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda, while urging Nigerians to persevere, as the current storms would soon be over.

“I have no doubt in my mind that we would soon be at the desired national equilibrium,” Sen. Sabi Abdullahi said, adding that, “there are on-going programmes, projects, and initiatives whose maturation would yield salutary results by significantly easing prevailing challenges and resetting the country on the path of growth and shared prosperity.”

He said that at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, there would be intensive focus on continuous cropping of identified staples all-year round, as a sure way of effectively boosting production and tackling food inflation.

“We are going to see a lot of impetus with regard to soil health, which is critical to sustainable agricultural production,” the Minister of State noted.

He pointed out that increased engagement with the Co-operative Movement among farmers, feed and fodder development for the livestock sector, as well as rural infrastructure and agri-based economy, are priority issues for the Ministry this year.

A Veterinary Surgeon, the Minister of State was born on January 10, 1967. He was an officer in the then Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, before joining the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria. He thereafter, in the 8th and 9th National Assembly, became a two-term Senator representing Niger North Senatorial District. He was Spokesman for the 8th Senate and Deputy Minority Whip during the 9th Senate. He was appointed Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, in August 2023.