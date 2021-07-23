FUD admits 3,657 students for 2020/2021 academic session

The Federal University Dutse (FUD) on Friday said it had so far admitted 3,657 students for the 2020/2021 academic session.

FUD’s Registrar, Malam Bukar Usman, gave the figure in a statement by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Abdullahi Yahaya, in Dutse.

Usman said that registration for the 2020/2021 session would begin on Aug. 2.

Giving the breakdown of the admission list, the registrar said that 3, 234 were Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates while 423 were Direct Entry (DE) candidates.

According to him, the second batch of the admission list will be released as soon as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) completes its process.

“The registration of new students commences on Aug. 2, while returning students will resume on Aug. 16.

“Successful candidates are to pay the sum of N2,000 as acceptance fee each, before collecting their admission letters,” the registrar said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...