COVID-19: 40,000 persons receive 2nd jab in C’River – Official

Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, on Friday said that about 40,000 people had received the second jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the state before it was exhausted.

Edu said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar.

The commissioner noted that about 50,000 people only in the state had received the first jab of the vaccine.

NAN reports that the state on March 10, 2021 received 53,840 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

The commissioner also the Chairperson of Commissioners for Health in Nigeria, said the number became possible because there was a lot of redeployment of vaccines from other states to Cross River.

“The first set of vaccines we received from the Federal Government was about 53,800 doses. When we exhausted them, they sent 8,000 doses and another 25,000 doses from other states which we have also exhausted.

“We are hopeful that anytime from now, the new set of vaccines will arrive the country. Immediately it does, we will just go ahead and give it out.

“We are expecting the Pfizer vaccines and so, there has been a deployment of the ultra-cold chain equipment which can carry the Pfizer vaccines.

“For those that have not taken any shot of the vaccine in the state, immediately the vaccines come in, you will get your first shot and six weeks later, you will get your second shot.

“However, those that started with the AstraZeneca vaccines will continue with it while those that will start with the Pfizer vaccines will stick to Pfizer,’’ she said.

Edu warned residents of Cross River not to take things for granted by neglecting the COVID-19 protocol laid down by the state as it was for their safety.

According to her, it is important for everyone to know that COVID-19 is not only real but we are battling a third wave which comes with a much more virulent variant, the Delta variant.

“Don’t wait until you are arrested, caught, beaten or pushed before you protect yourself.

“It is not necessary but we are watching the numbers and carrying out surveillance. If we need to send out the task force to the streets again, we will,” the commissioner said.

NAN reports that as at Friday, July 23, 2021, Cross River has recorded 404 cases of the COVID-19 virus out of which 384 had successfully recovered.

The Federal Ministry of Health confirmed the first COVID-19 case in Nigeria on Feb. 27, 2020 in Lagos from an Italian who works in Nigeria and flew in from Milan on Feb. 25, 2020. (NAN)

