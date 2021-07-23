COVID-19: 40,000 persons receive 2nd jab in C’River – Official

July 23, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Cross River Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, on Friday said that about 40,000 people had received second jab of AstraZeneca vaccine in state it exhausted.

Edu said this in an interview News of (NAN) in Calabar.

The commissioner noted that about 50,000 people only in the state had received the first jab of the vaccine.

NAN reports that the state on March 10, 2021 received 53,840 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines from the Federal Government.

The commissioner also the Chairperson of Commissioners for Health in , said the number became possible because there a lot of redeployment of vaccines from states to Cross River.

“The first set of vaccines we received from the Federal Government about 53,800 doses. When we exhausted them, they sent 8,000 doses and another 25,000 doses from states which we have also exhausted.

“We are hopeful that anytime from now, the new set of vaccines will arrive the country. Immediately it does, we will just go ahead and give it .

“We are expecting the Pfizer vaccines and so, there has been a deployment of the ultra-cold chain equipment which carry the Pfizer vaccines.

“For those that have not taken any shot of the vaccine in the state, immediately the vaccines come in, you will get your first shot and six weeks later, you will get your second shot.

“However, those that started the AstraZeneca vaccines will continue it while those that will start the Pfizer vaccines will stick to Pfizer,’’ she said.

Edu warned residents of Cross River not to take things for granted by neglecting the protocol laid down by the state as it was for their safety.

According to her, it is important for everyone to know that COVID-19 is not only real but we are battling a third wave which comes a much more virulent variant, the Delta variant.

“Don’ wait until you are arrested, caught, beaten or pushed you protect yourself.

“It is not necessary but we are watching the numbers and carrying surveillance. If we need to send the to the streets again, we will,” the commissioner said.

NAN reports that as at Friday, July 23, 2021, Cross River has recorded 404 cases of the COVID-19 virus of which 384 had successfully recovered.

The Federal Ministry of Health confirmed the first COVID-19 case in on Feb. 27, 2020 in Lagos from an Italian who works in and flew in from Milan on Feb. 25, 2020. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , ,