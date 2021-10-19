Foundation donates N6m to children with cancer in FCT

Okapi Children Cancer Foundation on Tuesday donated N6 million to children fighting cancer in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Ms Kemi Adekanye, the Chief Volunteer and Founder of the foundation, said the gesture was part of their annual events.

She stated that the gesture is to support children fighting cancer at the National Hospital, Abuja, and the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada.

Adekanye decried the high costs of treating and managing childhood cancer in the country.

She however urged government and other philanthropists to support the patients and families, which will increase the chances of survival for them.

“The organisation had since its inception in 2017 donated over N14.8 million to support the children.

“We have been able to render support to these children, to reduce the costs of treatment, as well as provide emotional support and job opportunities for some of their parents.

“A lot of these children commence treatment and abandon it midway, because of the high costs of treatment and other care,” she said.

She therefore called for more awareness and enlightenment on childhood cancer.

This, she noted, would garner more support and initiation of policies to help manage the disease.

Dr Uduak Offiong, Consultant Paedetric Oncologist, UATH, while commending the Foundation, said the donation would support parents whose children are fighting cancer, especially in accessing blood platelets.

According to her, many children abandon cancer treatment due to financial constraints.

She therefore appealed to the government to subsidise the costs of treating childhood cancer.

Offiong also urged that cancer should be included in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for less privileged families to access treatment.

Similarly, Dr Oyesakin Adewunmi, the Head of Unit, Paedetric Oncology, National Hospital, Abuja, represented by Dr Patricia Igoch, called for more support and attention to be given to childhood cancer.

On his part, Dr Adamu Umar, the President, Nigeria Cancer Society, decried the lack of awareness and neglect of childhood cancer in the country.

Umar also called on the federal government to include it in the NHIS, while funds should be allocated for its management.

Dr Margaret Olokpo, a Clinical Mental Health Counselor, called for more emotional support to both the children suffering from cancer and their parents.

One of the benefiting parents, Mrs Titilayo Adewunmi, commended the organisation for their unwavering support to them in caring, managing and treating their children fighting cancer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organisation recently held a walk and Zoom meeting to educate the public on signs, symptoms and appropriate treatment for childhood cancer in the FCT. (NAN)

