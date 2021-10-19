Maulud: Embrace patience, tolerance – Gombe governor’s wife

The wife of Gombe State governor, Hajiya Asama’u Yahaya, has called on Muslim faithful to shun bitterness and embrace patience, tolerance and forgiveness, which are the good virtues of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him – SAW).

This is contained a statement issued by Mrs Bintu Sunmonu, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Office of the Governor’s Wife, in Gombe on Tuesday.“I congratulate the Muslim ummah around the world for witnessing another Maulud.“I urge you to use the occasion to strengthen the bond between you and non-Muslims.“

Such seasonal celebrations are best for sober reflections and seeking Almighty’s forgiveness for His intervention, especially in our contemporary society that is sorrounded by a lot of misdeeds,” she appealed.

According to her, the state is enjoying relative peace amidst daunting challenges of life.She however urged women as mothers and strong pillars of the family to be more devoted and dedicated in breeding and nurturing their children with modesty and spiritual profoundness.Asama’u emphasised the need for prayers for Almighty‘s forgiveness and guidance unto the right path. (NAN)

