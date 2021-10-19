Eid-el Maulud: PDP charges Nigerians on national rebirth

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urges Nigerians to use 2021 Eid-el Maulud for solemn introspection and make towards a rebirth in all areas of national life.


party made call statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in on Tuesday.


Ologbondiyan noted that Eid-el Maulud presented a providential occasion for nation to put behind all issues causing disunity, disaffection, strife and despondency in country.


He added that occasion called for move to a new beginning by embracing virtues of love for one another, tolerance, mutual and forgiveness, in line with teaching of Holy Prophet.


He insisted that such was only way to move nation forward under present circumstance.


“Our party urges Nigerians to resist all forces that seek to disunite them for selfish reasons and continue to together, especially in their determination to and chart a new course for our dear nation on platform of the PDP,” Ologbondiyan said.


He also called on Nigerians to use the occasion to make fervent supplication to God for divine intervention in the country.


“We call on Nigerians to show love by reaching out to one another, especially the less privileged and victims of escalated acts of terrorism in our country,” he said.


Ologbondiyan urged those behind mindless killings in the country to have a rethink.


He urged them to retrace their steps, while charging those in authority to redouble their efforts in finding solutions to the challenges facing the nation.


“The PDP felicitates Nigerians and them a happy Eid-el Maulud celebration,” he said. (NAN)

